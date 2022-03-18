TD Ameritrade
March Outlook: Interest Rate & Inflation Risks Heightened by Russian Invasion March 18, 2022 4:02 PM   |  JJ Kinahan

Investors are likely to get their first rate hike in March, but how big will it be? Rising commodity prices are making it harder for companies to get ahead of rising inflation. Russia’s occupation and bombing of Ukraine territories is causing volatility. However, the Nasdaq Composite is doing its best to avoid bear market territory. Omicron cases are falling. Can the economy live with what comes next?

Putin Signals Peace Progress Providing Positivity for Portfolios March 11, 2022 9:32 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Stocks look to rally on positive comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, investors have been moving out of safe havens even before the new development.

Inflation Grows on Target Causing S&P 500 Futures to Rally Off Overnight Lows March 10, 2022 9:23 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Stocks may be getting some help from commodities as equity index futures point to a higher open while commodity futures fall before the opening bell.

Bulls Hoping to Push Back on Wednesday as Investors Leave Safe Havens March 9, 2022 9:49 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Stocks may be getting some help from commodities as equity index futures point to a higher open while commodity futures fall before the opening bell.

Mega-Cap Stocks Could be the Anchor Stocks Need, but Banks are Another Hole in the Boat March 8, 2022 9:52 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Oil prices spiked over the weekend as private companies refused to buy Russian oil. The United States and European allies are considering embargos on Russian oil. Rising oil prices are threatening stocks as the S&P 500 tests key support levels. Analysts and strategist are changing projections and forecasts while discussing the potential of stagflation. Some commodities are skyrocketing, causing lock-limit events. Banking struggles as yields fall and major credit card companies stop services in Russia. Mega-caps could be the anchor stocks need. The S&P 500 may be creating a topping pattern.

S&P 500 Breaks Key Support Level After Oil Prices Surge on Embargo Talks March 7, 2022 5:38 PM   |  JJ Kinahan

Oil prices spiked over the weekend as private companies refused to buy Russian oil. The United States and European allies are considering embargos on Russian oil. Rising oil prices are threatening stocks as the S&P 500 tests key support levels. Analysts and strategist are changing projections and forecasts while discussing the potential of stagflation. Some commodities are skyrocketing, causing lock-limit events.

Oil Futures Top $130 Over the Weekend, Pushing Equity Index Futures Lower March 7, 2022 9:47 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Oil prices spiked over the weekend as private companies refuse to buy Russian oil. The United States and European allies are considering embargos on Russian oil. Rising oil prices are threatening stocks as the S&P 500 tests key support levels. Investor fears are increasing with no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earnings growth is slowing going in to Q1. While some large retailers have had great earnings results, the industry as a whole has struggled with lockdowns, supply chains, labor shortages.

Markets Down on Ukraine Concerns Despite Positive Jobs Report March 4, 2022 10:15 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

The continuing war in Ukraine is weighing on markets. The monthly jobs report was released and is mostly positive. While some large retailers have had great earnings results, the industry as a whole has struggled with lockdowns, supply chains, labor shortages.

Equity Index Futures Rally as Fed Chair Powell Provides Some Guidance on the March Fed Meeting March 3, 2022 9:32 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Fed Chair Jerome Powell basically confirms the market’s expectation of a quarter point rate hike in March. Yields rallied on the news and stocks bounced. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused commodities like crude oil, gasoline, and wheat to skyrocket. Rising commodity prices could cause problems for the Federal Reserve as it weighs the risk of rising inflation versus a potential economic slowdown from a prolonged war. The Misery Index has inflation replacing unemployment.

Oil Surges to $110 per Barrel as Congress Prepares to Hear from Fed Chair Powell March 2, 2022 9:25 AM   |  JJ Kinahan

Oil futures spike as a 40-mile long Russian military convoy heads toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as investors move into safe havens like Treasuries and gold. European banks fall on the fear of contagion related to sanctions on Russian contagion due because of their exposure to eastern Europe. U.S. banks drop on falling yields. Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter provides insights into the investing practices of the world-famous investor.

