JJ began his career as a Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) market maker in 1985. He also worked for ING Bank and Blue Capital, and was Managing Director of Option Trading for Van Der Moolen USA. In 2006, he joined thinkorswim®, which TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. acquired in 2009. After leading the Educational Events team, he became Managing Director of Active Trader Services in 2009.
A 30-year trading veteran based in Chicago, JJ is a CNBC "Fast Money" guest and is frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Reuters News.
As Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade, JJ is a frequent contributor to The Ticker Tape. His column, Daily Market Update, helps readers prepare for the trading day ahead.
As Host of Real Talk with JJ Kinahan, a weekly talk show on TD Ameritrade Network, JJ looks at the big picture of trading trends and chats with key influencers in the trading world. Real Talk with JJ Kinahan airs every market day at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm CT on TD Ameritrade Network.
It’s been a wild year on Wall Street, but December could bring a bit more calm. The market is roughly balanced between hopes for 2021 strength thanks to vaccines, and worries about mounting virus cases and slipping economic data.
It’s another green morning as investors watch the DJIA approach a major milestone and cheer developments in Washington. Retail earnings continue to roll in, with strong results from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy.
The week starts with another vaccine boost thanks to AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Risk appetite appears to be back after last week’s late downturn, and a host of retail earnings loom.
Worries about virus count, lack of congressional stimulus package, and news that key Fed lending programs might not be renewed seem to be clashing with vaccine optimism, leaving investors and traders straddling the risk-on/off fence.
Virus shutdown fears and higher than expected weekly jobless claims could add some pressure to the stock markets today. Another area of focus could be earnings from Nvidia and Macy’s.
Focus today seems to be on more encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news, Boeing receiving clearance to fly its 737 Max, and positive earnings from Target. All these may be helping equity futures rally ahead of the market’s open.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
