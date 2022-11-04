TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. James Boyd

James Boyd

James Boyd
Education Coach, TD Ameritrade

About James Boyd

James graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in German, but ultimately decided to follow his passion and pursue a career in the investing field. James joined TD Ameritrade in 2003 and focuses mainly on technology, commodities, and momentum-based trading strategies. He focuses on how to read price action, trend reversals, and breakouts. James holds Series 7 and Series 63 industry licenses.

Get James’s perspective

Interested in Trading Options but Think It’s Too Expensive? Check Out Cboe’s Mini Index Options November 23, 2021 1:24 PM   |  James Boyd

: Interested in trading options but think it’s too expensive? Check out Cboe’s Mini Index Options, XSP & MRUT & how you can start option trading with a smaller portfolio

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Stocks for Beginners: Is Now the Time to Start Trading Stocks? July 9, 2020 10:30 AM   |  James Boyd

Education is key to trading stocks. The decision to start trading and investing in stocks depends on your personal situation—including whether you have investable assets.

5 min read  |  Trading Basics
The Highs (and Lows) of Cannabis in 2019 and What the Smoke Signals Predict for 2020 December 16, 2019 10:30 AM   |  James Boyd

2019 was a tough year for cannabis stocks, but 2020 could be better if weaker companies get weeded out, more U.S. states legalize the drug, and federal legislation makes headway in Washington.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Cannabis Industry Seeing Growing Interest August 23, 2019 10:15 AM   |  James Boyd

New companies have been cropping up to support the budding cannabis industry. From hydroponic, heat lamp, and greenhouse firms to packagers and distributors, ancillary industries up and down the cannabis supply chain are building this industry.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Too Near-Sighted? Trading Multiple Time Frames Matters July 30, 2019 10:15 AM   |  James Boyd

Explore trading multiple time frames to avoid chart head-fakes that might throw you off your strategy. Plus, identify trade entries and exits even as you ride out long-term trends.

4 min read  |  Charting
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top