James Boyd

James graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in German, but ultimately decided to follow his passion and pursue a career in the investing field. James joined TD Ameritrade in 2003 and focuses mainly on technology, commodities, and momentum-based trading strategies. He focuses on how to read price action, trend reversals, and breakouts. James holds Series 7 and Series 63 industry licenses.
: Interested in trading options but think it’s too expensive? Check out Cboe’s Mini Index Options, XSP & MRUT & how you can start option trading with a smaller portfolio
Education is key to trading stocks. The decision to start trading and investing in stocks depends on your personal situation—including whether you have investable assets.
2019 was a tough year for cannabis stocks, but 2020 could be better if weaker companies get weeded out, more U.S. states legalize the drug, and federal legislation makes headway in Washington.
New companies have been cropping up to support the budding cannabis industry. From hydroponic, heat lamp, and greenhouse firms to packagers and distributors, ancillary industries up and down the cannabis supply chain are building this industry.
Explore trading multiple time frames to avoid chart head-fakes that might throw you off your strategy. Plus, identify trade entries and exits even as you ride out long-term trends.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
