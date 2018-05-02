TD Ameritrade
Options Volatility Skew: Why Off-Balance Isn’t All Bad October 1, 2020 11:16 AM   |  Harrison Napper

How can skew offer insight into market sentiment? Implied volatility between out-of-the-money put and call options is almost always skewed depending on whether there’s panic to the downside or upside.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
thinkorswim Web: Streamlined Stock, Futures, Forex, and Options Trading May 28, 2020 10:52 AM   |  Harrison Napper

thinkorswim Web is the TD Ameritrade streamlined, web-based options trading platform that lets you trade wherever you have an internet connection.

5 min read  |  Web Platform
Keep to the Course: The Risks of Not Staying Invested May 11, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Harrison Napper

Wild stock market swings? Bear market? Staying invested for the long term may keep you on course.

4 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Spread Trading Strategies: Different Strokes for Different Folks August 16, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Harrison Napper

What is a spread trade? It depends on the products you trade. For a stock trader it could be a pairs trade, and for an options trader there are plenty of ways to put on a spread trade.

5 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Unconventional Wisdom: Challenging Some Personal Finance Adages October 20, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Harrison Napper

Personal finance choices are not one-size-fits-all. Your situation might differ from the conventional wisdom.

4 min read  |  Creating a Budget
Don’t Confuse a Global Portfolio with a Diversified One September 19, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Harrison Napper

Don’t confuse a global portfolio with a well-diversified one. Learn the difference.

2 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Trading What You Know: Finding Your Diversification Center September 14, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Harrison Napper

Learn the possible limits of diversification and how to potentially diversify in a way that's not just checking a box.

3 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
