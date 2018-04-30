Dayton Lowrey, Specialist, Government Reporting Solution, has worked for TD Ameritrade since 2011. He helps ensure accuracy of tax reporting and compliance with several regulatory authorities, as well as other tax-related functions that pertain to trading stocks. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 24 securities licenses.
Tax deductions: standard or itemized? With tax law changes, which decision makes sense for you? Learn more at TD Ameritrade.
Tax credits can help reduce your tax burden and let you keep more of your money.
Most investors are familiar with capital gains, but what about the other side of the coin—capital losses? Here’s what investors should know about long- and short-term capital gains and losses, potential tax consequences, and wash sales.
Yay! You have interest income but what about the taxes on the interest income? Learn about taxable interest from TD Ameritrade.
Traders have special considerations at tax time, including Schedule D, Form 8949, Section 1256 contracts, and collectibles tax treatment. Here are a few tips for tackling the extra filing.
Dividend income is a distribution of earnings paid to shareholders and is subject to its own dividend income tax rate.
As the year ends, it’s time to get your financial footing in place for 2018 taxes and 2019 investment and savings goals.
Your investment decisions could impact your tax bill. Learn about the basic rules and some strategies to help maximize after-tax returns and potentially reduce the amount you owe.
