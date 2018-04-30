TD Ameritrade
Specialist, Government Reporting, TD Ameritrade

Dayton Lowrey, Specialist, Government Reporting Solution, has worked for TD Ameritrade since 2011. He helps ensure accuracy of tax reporting and compliance with several regulatory authorities, as well as other tax-related functions that pertain to trading stocks. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 24 securities licenses.

 

Tax Deductions: Should I Take the Standard Deduction or Itemize? January 30, 2020 2:00 PM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Tax deductions: standard or itemized? With tax law changes, which decision makes sense for you? Learn more at TD Ameritrade.

3 min read  |  Income Tax
What Is a Tax Credit, Anyway? Potential Tax Burden Reduction April 8, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Tax credits can help reduce your tax burden and let you keep more of your money.

2 min read  |  Income Tax
What’s a Capital Loss & How to Report It? Basics for Investors March 20, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Most investors are familiar with capital gains, but what about the other side of the coin—capital losses? Here’s what investors should know about long- and short-term capital gains and losses, potential tax consequences, and wash sales.

5 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Taxable Interest Income: Forms, Exceptions and Other Info December 31, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Yay! You have interest income but what about the taxes on the interest income? Learn about taxable interest from TD Ameritrade.

3 min read  |  Income Tax
Tax Tips for Traders: Form 8949 & Section 1256 Contracts December 21, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Traders have special considerations at tax time, including Schedule D, Form 8949, Section 1256 contracts, and collectibles tax treatment. Here are a few tips for tackling the extra filing.

4 min read  |  Tax Forms
1099-DIV 101: The Basics of Dividend Income Forms & Taxes December 19, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Dividend income is a distribution of earnings paid to shareholders and is subject to its own dividend income tax rate.

5 min read  |  Tax Forms
Key Tax Strategies to Start the Year December 14, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

As the year ends, it’s time to get your financial footing in place for 2018 taxes and 2019 investment and savings goals.

5 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Tax on Investments: Capital Gains Tax & Tax-Loss Harvesting June 21, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Dayton Lowrey

Your investment decisions could impact your tax bill. Learn about the basic rules and some strategies to help maximize after-tax returns and potentially reduce the amount you owe.

3 min read  |  Tax Strategy
