TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Dara Luber

Dara Luber

Dara Luber
Senior Manager, Retirement Product, TD Ameritrade

About Dara Luber

As Senior Manager, Retirement Product at TD Ameritrade, Dara is responsible for the management and development of retirement strategy and investment services. With over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has several years of service with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Asset Management.

Dara is a contributor to The Ticker Tape.

 

Get Dara’s perspective

Pension Plans Are Disappearing. Now What? Defined Benefit vs. Defined Contribution Plans November 3, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

Pension plans and other defined-benefit plans have been going by the wayside in favor of defined-contribution plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs. Learn why and what you can do.

4 min read  |  Retirement Planning
Are 401(k) Fees Eating into Your Retirement? Now Might Be a Good Time to Check August 21, 2020 9:00 AM   |  Dara Luber

Understand how 401(k) fees could be affecting your retirement savings.

3 min read  |  IRA & 401k Plans
Time for a Checkup? Financial Health & Well-Being in Uncertain Times May 7, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

Do you perform an annual financial checkup? Just as annual medical checkups are an integral part of your health and well-being, it's also important to do a periodic assessment of your finances. During times of uncertainty it can be even more important.

4 min read  |  Creating a Budget
Late Start on Retirement Planning? Start Catching Up on 401(k), IRA Contributions April 3, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

Even if you got a late start on saving for retirement, there are ways to catch up on contributions to your 401(k) or IRA to have better chances of a successful life after work.

3 min read  |  Retirement Planning
5 Smart Things to Do With Your Tax Refund March 27, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

If you think you’re going to get a tax refund, consider how you can put that extra cash to good use. Here are five ideas.

5 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Ready for Roth? Why Now May Be the Time to Do a Roth Conversion March 11, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

With the stretch IRA gone thanks to the SECURE Act, it might be time to revisit your estate plan. If you have money in a traditional IRA, you might consider a Roth IRA conversion.

5 min read  |  IRA & 401k Plans
Have You Named Your Beneficiaries? It’s Easy, and Here’s Why You Should March 3, 2020 4:00 AM   |  Dara Luber

Identifying the beneficiaries for your retirement accounts might feel daunting, but it's actually simple. Get tips from TD Ameritrade about ways to protect your assets, beneficiary types, and updating forms to help simplify the process.

4 min read  |  Estate Planning
Spelling Out the RMD: Understanding Required Minimum Distributions January 31, 2020 10:15 AM   |  Dara Luber

If you’re turning 72 years old and have assets in a traditional IRA, 401(k), or 403(b), you’re subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs). Here are some things to know.

5 min read  |  Plan Distributions
IRA Tax Deduction: Know Your IRA Types & Tax Considerations January 31, 2020 10:00 AM   |  Dara Luber

Learn the rules around IRA deductions for this year. What are the different types of IRAs, and how can you choose the best one for you?

7 min read  |  IRA & 401k Plans
Boomer IRA & 401(k) Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) FAQs January 7, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dara Luber

Avoid stiff RMD penalties: You may begin withdrawing funds from your IRA and 401(k) accounts at age 59 1/2, but when you turn 70 1/2, it's required.

4 min read  |  Plan Distributions
Page 1 of 6
Page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top