Danielle Erickson

Danielle is part of the Government Reporting Solutions team at TD Ameritrade, where she has worked since 2008. Danielle helps ensure the accuracy of tax reporting and compliance with several regulatory authorities, as well as managing the development of innovative tools and functionalities for tax associates. These process enhancements allow tax associates to better serve a range of TD Ameritrade clients. She holds the Series 4, 7, 24, and 63 securities licenses.
Foreigners can invest in U.S. stocks by opening a U.S.-based brokerage account. Be aware of tax documentation that may be required for an international brokerage account.
Wash sale tax rules have been around since the 1920s, but in recent years, brokers began reporting wash-sale adjustments as part of covered cost basis reporting. The TD Ameritrade tax team breaks it down.
When an asset is sold for a profit, Uncle Sam wants his share. But depending on your level of taxable income, your capital gains rate might be lower than your ordinary income rate. Here’s a rundown.
Tax planning as the year’s end approaches? Traders and investors should know how wash sales, constructive sales, short positions, and Section 1256 contracts could affect taxes.
Tax refund time can seem like a bonanza, but it’s not free money. It’s your money, and you’ve been loaning it, interest free, to Uncle Sam.
Corrected 1099s typically mean there has been an income reallocation. Learn how to file a corrected 1099 from TD Ameritrade.
Learn brokerage account tax filing rules, including when consolidated 1099s are due, and the deadline for the 2019 tax year.
Ready to start your tax preparation? Keep these five things in mind. And refer to the checklist as you prepare.
Learn how to report 1099-B on your tax return, how taxation on options trading works and about options information found on your 1099-B from TD Ameritrade.
Publicly traded or private partnerships within the IRA can create UBTI or unrelated business taxable income. Learn how to report this information when filing taxes.
