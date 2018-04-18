TD Ameritrade
Manager, Government Reporting, TD Ameritrade

Danielle is part of the Government Reporting Solutions team at TD Ameritrade, where she has worked since 2008. Danielle helps ensure the accuracy of tax reporting and compliance with several regulatory authorities, as well as managing the development of innovative tools and functionalities for tax associates. These process enhancements allow tax associates to better serve a range of TD Ameritrade clients. She holds the Series 4, 7, 24, and 63 securities licenses.

 

Get Danielle’s perspective

Non-U.S. Resident? How to Trade Stocks in an International Brokerage Account October 29, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Foreigners can invest in U.S. stocks by opening a U.S.-based brokerage account. Be aware of tax documentation that may be required for an international brokerage account.

3 min read  |  Tax Forms
Wash Sale Rules: Confusing Investors for 100 Years. But Not You. Not This Year. October 20, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Wash sale tax rules have been around since the 1920s, but in recent years, brokers began reporting wash-sale adjustments as part of covered cost basis reporting. The TD Ameritrade tax team breaks it down.

3 min read  |  Tax Forms
Tax Bite: Capital Gains, Short-Term and Long-Term Investments September 30, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

When an asset is sold for a profit, Uncle Sam wants his share. But depending on your level of taxable income, your capital gains rate might be lower than your ordinary income rate. Here’s a rundown.

3 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Wash Sales and Other Loose Ends: End-of-Year Tax Planning for Traders and Investors September 24, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Tax planning as the year’s end approaches? Traders and investors should know how wash sales, constructive sales, short positions, and Section 1256 contracts could affect taxes.

7 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Excited About Your Tax Refund? It May Not Be Worth the Deferred Earnings March 17, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Tax refund time can seem like a bonanza, but it’s not free money. It’s your money, and you’ve been loaning it, interest free, to Uncle Sam.

5 min read  |  Income Tax
Get the Lowdown: How to Handle a Corrected 1099 January 10, 2020 10:00 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Corrected 1099s typically mean there has been an income reallocation. Learn how to file a corrected 1099 from TD Ameritrade.

2 min read  |  Tax Forms
Tax-Filing Myth Buster: When 1099s Are Due for Brokerage Accounts December 3, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Learn brokerage account tax filing rules, including when consolidated 1099s are due, and the deadline for the 2019 tax year.

2 min read  |  Tax Forms
Have a Stress-Free Filing: Use Our 2018 Tax Checklist January 10, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Danielle Erickson

Ready to start your tax preparation? Keep these five things in mind. And refer to the checklist as you prepare.

5 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Understand Taxes on Options Trading & Info on Your 1099-B March 22, 2018 8:00 PM   |  Danielle Erickson

Learn how to report 1099-B on your tax return, how taxation on options trading works and about options information found on your 1099-B from TD Ameritrade.

4 min read  |  Tax Forms
Tax Liability in an IRA? Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) March 21, 2018 8:00 PM   |  Danielle Erickson

Publicly traded or private partnerships within the IRA can create UBTI or unrelated business taxable income. Learn how to report this information when filing taxes.

2 min read  |  Tax Forms
