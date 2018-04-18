Craig Laffman is Director of Fixed Income Trading and Syndicate for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2003. Before joining TD Ameritrade, he held various roles in the financial services industry, including positions with Prudential Securities and Exco Capital Markets.
Laffman is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business and holds a BS in finance.
Our chief market strategist breaks down the day's top business stories and offers insight on how they might impact your trading and investing.
If you’re interested in a company, its stock isn’t the only investment you might want to consider. Corporate bonds offer yield and potentially (but not always) less risk.
Learn about convertible bonds, what appeal they might have for investors, and how they differ from corporate bonds.
Lifespans are increasing, potentially making fixed-income investments essential for retirees and near-retirees who need to generate reliable income.
Learn the ins and outs of preferred stock, and the differences between preferred stock, common stock, and corporate bonds.
Fixed income can be a vital part of a young investor’s portfolio, helping provide risk management through diversification.
How might rising interest rates impact long-term investing decisions? Discuss the impact of a rate hike on long-term savings: fixed income, long-term care.
Global financial market volatility remains high in the new post-Brexit world and investors continue to rotate into more “conservative” positions.
With benchmark U.S. interest rates poised to climb, fixed-income investors should consider the implications for muni bonds.
