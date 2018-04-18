TD Ameritrade
Craig Laffman is Director of Fixed Income Trading and Syndicate for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2003. Before joining TD Ameritrade, he held various roles in the financial services industry, including positions with Prudential Securities and Exco Capital Markets.

Laffman is a graduate of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business and holds a BS in finance.

 

What's the Repo Market and What Might Cause a Spike in the Overnight Lending Rate? September 25, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Our chief market strategist breaks down the day's top business stories and offers insight on how they might impact your trading and investing.

5 min read  |  Federal Reserve
What Is a Corporate Bond? Another Way to Invest in a Company June 19, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Craig Laffman

If you’re interested in a company, its stock isn’t the only investment you might want to consider. Corporate bonds offer yield and potentially (but not always) less risk.

5 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
What’s a Convertible Bond? A Different Mode of Investment March 21, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Learn about convertible bonds, what appeal they might have for investors, and how they differ from corporate bonds.

5 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
Fixed Income: Trying to Make Your Money Last in Retirement February 12, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Lifespans are increasing, potentially making fixed-income investments essential for retirees and near-retirees who need to generate reliable income.

4 min read  |  Portfolio Management
Preferred Stock: A Potential Income Arrow in the Quiver September 6, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Learn the ins and outs of preferred stock, and the differences between preferred stock, common stock, and corporate bonds.

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Beginner’s Guide: Understanding the Basics of Fixed Income Investing August 17, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Fixed income can be a vital part of a young investor’s portfolio, helping provide risk management through diversification.

5 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
Higher Interest Rates: 6 Things to Know for Retirement Planning December 29, 2016 11:00 PM   |  Craig Laffman

How might rising interest rates impact long-term investing decisions? Discuss the impact of a rate hike on long-term savings: fixed income, long-term care.

4 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
Kinahan and Laffman: Brexit Creates Cloud Of Uncertainty June 29, 2016 12:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

Global financial market volatility remains high in the new post-Brexit world and investors continue to rotate into more “conservative” positions.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Questions Loom for Muni Bonds Amid Rising Rate Outlook January 5, 2015 4:00 AM   |  Craig Laffman

With benchmark U.S. interest rates poised to climb, fixed-income investors should consider the implications for muni bonds.

4 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
