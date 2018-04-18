Chad Rogers is the Senior Manager of Research in FRM (Financial Risk Management). His team is responsible for macroeconomic research and analysis, as well as helping to identify new emerging risk trends and volatility catalysts that have the potential to disrupt global financial markets. Chad uses his knowledge of financial markets and the macroeconomic landscape to help guide firm risk management decisions and strategy. His goal is to help provide that same insight to clients so they can better understand how geopolitical events and emerging risk trends can drive volatility in their portfolios, giving them the tools and education needed to help manage that risk. Chad holds the Series 7, 63, and 24 securities licenses and has an MBA from the University of Oklahoma and a BS from Oral Roberts University.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
