Andy has been an active trader and financial technology entrepreneur for 20 years. A native of Louisville, Andy is a frequent guest on TD Ameritrade Network, provided by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a media affiliate of TD Ameritrade, and a featured speaker at events around the country.  

Andy and his brother Landon Swan co-founded LikeFolio in 2013.

LikeFolio analyzes data from public social media conversations to spot shifts in consumer spending behavior on Main Street, before they become news on Wall Street. These insights are designed to provide information to LikeFolio’s institutional clients, as well as readers of Andy’s regular content contributions to Ticker Tape.

LikeFolio and TD Ameritrade are separate and unaffiliated firms and not responsible for each others services or policies. 

TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

Get Andy’s perspective

Teen Apparel Retailers See Pullback in Demand October 22, 2020 9:57 AM   |  Andy Swan

While teen spending is seen by some as "recession-proof," a fresh set of sentiment data from LikeFolio may signal that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to shifts in priorities for teens heading “back to school”.

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Sheltering in Style: Home Renovation, Do-It-Yourself Demand Keep Hopping September 23, 2020 10:12 AM   |  Andy Swan

Consumer mentions of “home renovation” rose 40% year over year during the three-month period beginning in March that coincided with the strictest part of the U.S. shutdown. Home renovation and appliance companies continue to reap the benefits.

6 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
New Work(out)-From-Home Culture Is Getting Stronger At the Core August 24, 2020 3:48 PM   |  Andy Swan

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, play, and exercise. From diets, to where we workout, to what we wear while sweating off those pounds, LikeFolio data can help shed light on emerging trends.

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Apple’s Core: Consumer Demand and Sentiment Offer Key Clues Ahead of Keynote August 18, 2020 11:12 AM   |  Andy Swan

The spring months are typically a slower time for Apple products, but this year, sentiment ticked up ahead of what turned out to be a blowout quarter. What sentiments might lie ahead as Apple prepares for its annual keynote?

6 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Which Companies Are Tracking to Gain in the At-Home Fitness Space? June 25, 2020 11:12 AM   |  Andy Swan

How might COVID-19 impact the at-home fitness industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Homebound: Do Temporary Remote Workforces Shift to a Permanent Work-From-Home State? June 18, 2020 10:45 AM   |  Andy Swan

What are the potential long-term impacts from the work-from-home economy according to social mentions and sentiment?

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Eating on the Cheap: How Some Dollar Stores See Sales Surge May 28, 2020 11:00 AM   |  Andy Swan

How might COVID-19 impact dollar store sales, according to social mentions and sentiment?

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Grab Your Controller: Social Distancing Brings First-Time Gamers to the Table May 1, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Andy Swan

How might COVID-19 impact the gaming industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
How COVID-19 Is Sparking DIY Home Renovation April 2, 2020 11:12 AM   |  Andy Swan

How might COVID-19 impact the home renovation industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
What Impact Will COVID-19 Potentially Have on the Travel Industry? March 26, 2020 11:12 AM   |  Andy Swan

How might COVID-19 impact the travel industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?

3 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
