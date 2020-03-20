Andy has been an active trader and financial technology entrepreneur for 20 years. A native of Louisville, Andy is a frequent guest on TD Ameritrade Network, provided by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a media affiliate of TD Ameritrade, and a featured speaker at events around the country.
Andy and his brother Landon Swan co-founded LikeFolio in 2013.
LikeFolio analyzes data from public social media conversations to spot shifts in consumer spending behavior on Main Street, before they become news on Wall Street. These insights are designed to provide information to LikeFolio’s institutional clients, as well as readers of Andy’s regular content contributions to Ticker Tape.
While teen spending is seen by some as "recession-proof," a fresh set of sentiment data from LikeFolio may signal that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to shifts in priorities for teens heading “back to school”.
Consumer mentions of “home renovation” rose 40% year over year during the three-month period beginning in March that coincided with the strictest part of the U.S. shutdown. Home renovation and appliance companies continue to reap the benefits.
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, play, and exercise. From diets, to where we workout, to what we wear while sweating off those pounds, LikeFolio data can help shed light on emerging trends.
The spring months are typically a slower time for Apple products, but this year, sentiment ticked up ahead of what turned out to be a blowout quarter. What sentiments might lie ahead as Apple prepares for its annual keynote?
How might COVID-19 impact the at-home fitness industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?
What are the potential long-term impacts from the work-from-home economy according to social mentions and sentiment?
How might COVID-19 impact dollar store sales, according to social mentions and sentiment?
How might COVID-19 impact the gaming industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?
How might COVID-19 impact the home renovation industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?
How might COVID-19 impact the travel industry, according to social mentions and sentiment?
