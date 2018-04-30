TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Adam Hickerson

Adam Hickerson

Adam Hickerson
Senior Manager, Futures & Forex, TD Ameritrade

About Adam Hickerson

Adam has been with TD Ameritrade since 2011. He oversees product development, operations and education for Futures, Commodities and Forex Trading. Prior to taking over product development of Futures & Forex, he managed the TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex trade desk where his conversations with clients helped him understand what clients are looking for in a broker and what TD Ameritrade can do to enhance the client experience. Before starting with TD Ameritrade, Adam worked at TradeStation and at the Chicago Board Options Exchange in the S&P® 500 Index Options Pit. Adam holds his Series 3, 7, 24, 34, and 63 securities licenses.

 

Get Adam’s perspective

New Options for Liquid Trading: Introducing Micro E-mini Options on Futures August 26, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

With Micro E-mini options on futures, option traders can participate in the futures market with less capital and with streamlined risk management.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
How to Trade S&P 500 Futures: A Quick Walk-Through for Investors August 20, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

S&P 500 Index futures can provide investors and traders with exposure to the individual companies that make up the S&P 500 Index. But trading futures is different from trading equities. Understand how they work and how you can trade them.

5 min read  |  Futures
Beyond the Oil Patch: Basics of Crude Oil Futures & Options December 19, 2019 10:30 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

The crude oil market is dynamic and global, and it touches all of us as consumers—and as investors, too. Qualified account owners have a new way to play the oil market: weekly options on futures.

5 min read  |  Futures
What is Leverage in Forex Trading? Understanding Forex Margin October 4, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

What is leverage in the forex market? It’s the ability to buy and sell foreign currencies while putting up only a fraction—3% to 5%—of the notional amount. Leverage offers potential opportunity, but it’s also quite risky.

5 min read  |  Forex
How Investors Can Use Futures to Hedge Against Market Downturns June 24, 2019 11:30 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Learn how futures contracts can help experienced traders and investors manage portfolio risk with a beta-weighted hedging strategy.

5 min read  |  Futures
Investor’s Manual: What Is Forex? April 4, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Understanding the basics of forex. This is a brief forex 101 defining what is forex.

1 min read  |  Forex
The Exciting World of Trading Treasury Bonds (Seriously) February 27, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Treasury bonds are boring, right? Wrong. For traders, they represent a market that can be bigger than stocks.

11 min read  |  Futures
Forex: Currency Trading for the Small Investor January 22, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Can you trade currencies like stocks? There are some similarities between forex and equities. Here's what small investors should know before jumping into currency trading.

5 min read  |  Forex
Currency Volatility World Tour: Foreign Exchange (Forex) Volatility August 2, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Learn about the dynamics of foreign exchange volatility, and where to find currency volatility data.

3 min read  |  Forex
Futures Margin Call Basics: What to Know Before You Lever Up July 20, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Adam Hickerson

Explore real examples of initial margin & maintenance margin calls. Dive into the mechanics of margin multipliers in futures contract margin.

5 min read  |  Futures
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top